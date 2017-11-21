FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-UK Brexit minister says EU agreement likely, but UK ready for no deal
频道
专题
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
半岛局势
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
中国财经
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
时事要闻
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月21日 / 中午12点12分 / 更新于 1 天前

UPDATE 1-UK Brexit minister says EU agreement likely, but UK ready for no deal

2 分钟阅读

(Adds quotes)

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday that reaching a deal with the European Union was the most likely outcome of talks, but added that the British government was prepared for no agreement with the bloc.

“Reaching a deal with the European Union is not only far and away the most likely outcome, it’s also the best outcome for our country,” Davis said in a speech in London.

“I don’t think it would be in the interest for either side for there to be no deal. But as a responsible government it is right that we make every plan for every eventuality.”

Both sides have spoken of their frustration at a lack of progress in negotiations so far, although Davis said talks had made real and tangible progress.

Britain wants to move discussions on to the future trade relationship with the EU which Brussels will not consider until London settles what it sees as past debts.

While Davis said he was “unambiguously” seeking a deal, he said Britain was ready for talks to fail.

“Over the past year every department across Whitehall has been working at pace covering the whole range of scenarios,” he said.

“These plans have been well developed, have been designed to provide the flexibility to respond to a negotiated agreement, as well as preparing us for the chance that we leave without a deal.” (Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, writing by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below