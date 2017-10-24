FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's EU bank capital could be locked up for decades after Brexit - official
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
深度分析
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月24日 / 中午11点30分 / 更新于 1 天前

Britain's EU bank capital could be locked up for decades after Brexit - official

2 分钟阅读

BERLIN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Britain could wait more than three decades to recover billions of euros in capital once it ceases to be a shareholder in the European Investment Bank on its departure from the European Union, the boss of the bank said.

In an interview with German business daily Handelsblatt, Werner Hoyer also said the loss of the 16 percent of shareholder capital that Britain holds would force the bank to rein in its lending unless other member states stepped up to compensate.

The EIB, owned by the EU’s member states, uses their capital deposits as security to fund loans for research, infrastructure and environmental projects in Europe and around the world.

Hoyer said that the need to unwind positions in an orderly fashion meant that Britain would only see its cash allocation to the bank - a total of 3.5 billion euros - in 2054, 35 years after the expected March 2019 exit date.

“As things stand, repayment will come only when the current loan portfolio, in which the British are participants, is fully recovered,” he told Handelsblatt.

A final decision on a further allocation of about 36 billion euros in capital from Britain, which was not paid in in cash, has yet to be taken, but Hoyer said that under a proposal by lead Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, a British deposit could take the place of the shareholder capital, also until 2054.

“That strikes me as a fair position that does both sides justice,” he told the paper.

Britain must choose from a range of existing off-the-peg models for its relationship to the European Union when it leaves the bloc, Barnier told a group of newspapers separately. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below