LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - A British parliamentary committee has written to Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to request information on any paid-for activity by Russian-linked Facebook accounts around the 2016 EU referendum and the 2017 election, it said on Tuesday.

The request was made by the chair of the Digital, Media and Sport Committee as part of its effort to gather evidence for an inquiry it is conducting into fake news. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Kate Holton)