UK's PM May to meet finance bosses to discuss Brexit-sources
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
独家：加拿大日益确信特朗普将很快宣布美国退出NAFTA--消息
韩国主要加密货币交易所遭警方和税务部门突击检查--消息
January 10, 2018 / 12:44 PM / 更新于 a day ago

UK's PM May to meet finance bosses to discuss Brexit-sources

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May will meet executives from major finance companies on Thursday to give them a clearer idea of what Britain’s divorce from the European Union will mean for the industry, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The meeting will take place amid concerns that Brexit is threatening London’s status as the financial capital of Europe and that banks are preparing to move thousands of jobs to the continent to preserve their access to the EU’s single market.

A spokesman for May was not immediately able to comment. (Reporting by Andrew MacAskill and Anjuli Davies; Editing by William Schomberg)

