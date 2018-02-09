Ford of Europe applies for German banking licence amid Brexit uncertainty

FRANKFURT, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Ford of Europe said it has applied for a German banking licence in case the carmaker’s British bank is no longer allowed to offer services on a pan-European basis after Britain leaves the European Union.

“The reason that Ford Credit Europe has submitted an application for a German banking licence is to ensure it is able to provide ongoing support for Ford dealers and customers post-Brexit,” a company spokesman said in a statement on Friday.

The licence application was first reported by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper on Thursday. (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Chris Steitz; editing by Jason Neely)