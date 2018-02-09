FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#比特币
#美俄关系
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
February 9, 2018 / 10:43 AM / a day ago

Ford of Europe applies for German banking licence amid Brexit uncertainty

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Ford of Europe said it has applied for a German banking licence in case the carmaker’s British bank is no longer allowed to offer services on a pan-European basis after Britain leaves the European Union.

“The reason that Ford Credit Europe has submitted an application for a German banking licence is to ensure it is able to provide ongoing support for Ford dealers and customers post-Brexit,” a company spokesman said in a statement on Friday.

The licence application was first reported by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper on Thursday. (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Chris Steitz; editing by Jason Neely)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below