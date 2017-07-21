FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French banks could create 1,000 jobs in Paris post-Brexit - lobby
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月21日

French banks could create 1,000 jobs in Paris post-Brexit - lobby

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, July 21 (Reuters) - French banks could shift about 1,000 jobs currently based in London to Paris to keep staff in the European Union after Britain exits the EU, said the French Banking Federation.

The banking lobby said on Friday that it had told French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire in a meeting that French banks would "naturally" choose Paris to relocate staff.

"About a thousand jobs could be concerned, which could have a knock-on effect of at least three indirect jobs for each direct job," the FBF federation said in a statement. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

