France's Le Maire wants deal on Brexit transition, sees March agreement as possible

DAVOS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday he wanted the European Union to secure a deal with Britain on its Brexit transition process, and said an agreement by March was a possibility.

Le Maire was speaking to reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

On Wednesday, Brexit minister David Davis said he expected that Britain and the European Union would agree to a transition deal on exiting the bloc by the end of March.