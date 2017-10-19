FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldman CEO says planning to spend a lot more time in Frankfurt
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月19日 / 下午1点27分 / 2 天内

Goldman CEO says planning to spend a lot more time in Frankfurt

Anjuli Davies

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs chief executive Lloyd Blankfein said he is planning to spend a lot more time in Frankfurt, as the Wall Street bank pushes ahead with plans to make the German city a major base for the bank after Britain leaves the European Union.

“Just left Frankfurt. Great meetings, great weather, really enjoyed it. Good, because I’ll be spending a lot more time there. #Brexit” Blankfein tweeted on Thursday.

The CEO had been meeting clients from across Germany and addressed an employee town hall.

Britain is currently home to most of the Wall Street bank’s European operations where it has around 6,000 employees, but the firm needs to ensure it will still be able to service clients in the EU once Britain leaves the bloc and may have limited access to the EU’s single market.

Earlier this month, the Wall Street bank said it had agreed to lease office space at a new building in Frankfurt giving it space for up to 1,000 staff as it prepares for Britain’s departure from the European Union.

That would be five times the current staff of 200 and see the Wall Street giant bolstering activities including trading, investment banking and asset management

Wolfgang Fink, Goldman’s co-head in Germany, said in September that the bank may triple or quadruple its headcount in the country.

A spokesman for Goldman Sachs declined to comment further on Blankfein’s tweet. (Reporting By Anjuli Davies; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below