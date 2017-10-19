FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London will remain leading financial centre - PM May's spokesman
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月19日 / 下午3点17分 / 2 天前

London will remain leading financial centre - PM May's spokesman

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - London will remain the world’s leading financial centre, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday when asked about comments by Goldman Sachs chief executive Lloyd Blankfein.

“We’re not going to comment on each individual statement but lets be clear, London is and will remain the world’s leading financial centre,” the spokesman said when asked about a tweet in which Blankfein said he was planning to spend more time in Frankfurt - a rival financial centre. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Alistair Smout)

