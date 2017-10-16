UK's Hammond confident London will remain global financial centre - CNBC

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Monday he was confident London would remain a global financial centre after Brexit, and that most international banks were planning to keep the vast majority of their London-based staff.

“EU business is only a fraction of London’s total business, and we’re very confident that the UK, London, will remain a global financial centre,” Hammond said in an interview with CNBC during a visit to the United States. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)