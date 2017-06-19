FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Aviation insurers launch Brexit continuity clause-UK trade body
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年6月19日 / 上午9点58分 / 2 个月前

Aviation insurers launch Brexit continuity clause-UK trade body

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - Aviation insurers have launched a model contract continuation clause to keep policies in place after Britain leaves the European Union, trade body the International Underwriting Association said on Monday.

Insurance policies typically last a year but some can last for two years or longer. Britain and the EU hold Brexit talks on Monday and Britain is due to leave the EU in March 2019.

"The aim of the new clause is to provide additional certainty for clients as the UK leaves the European Union," Chris Jones, director of legal and market services at the IUA, said in a statement.

"Without any new trade agreement or business continuity arrangement, it is possible that some insurers may not be in a position to continue providing cover or pay claims on cross-border contracts."

Insurers need to set up EU subsidiaries to carry on business in the EU if Britain does not remain part of the European single market. Analysts say smaller players may instead choose to pull out of Europe.

The clause allows an insurer to transfer its policy to another insurer which is still able to trade in the EU and has the same or higher credit rating.

The clause is the first of its kind and could be adapted to other classes of insurance business, an IUA spokesman said.

The clause was developed by the Aviation Insurance Clauses Group, whose members include large reinsurers Hannover Re , Munich Re and Swiss Re.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below