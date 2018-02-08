UK PM May to tell Japanese firms she wants Brexit transition deal as soon as possible

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will tell business leaders from major Japanese firms on Thursday that she is seeking to agree a transition period for Britain’s exit from the European Union as soon as possible.

“We’ve been clear about the sort of deal that we want to secure and that we want trade which is as frictionless as possible,” her spokesman told reporters.

“I am sure the PM will be reiterating that when she meets the companies today and also the commitment to securing the implementation period as soon as possible to give them a period of time to adjust,” he added.

May is due to meet representatives from significant investors in areas such as banking, life sciences, technology and the manufacturing sector, including Nissan and Nomura, later on Thursday. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)