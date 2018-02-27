FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 8:46 AM / a day ago

Foreign Secretary Johnson says post-Brexit UK will not remain subject to ECJ rulings

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Tuesday Britain would not remain subject to rulings from the European Court of Justice (ECJ) under any deal struck following the country’s exit from the European Union.

The Financial Times newspaper reported that the EU would demand this week that Britain must remain subject to ECJ rulings indefinitely under a post-Brexit agreement to settle any future disputes with the bloc.

“No, that won’t happen because that’s been expressly ruled out by the British people,” Johnson told BBC radio. “We can’t remain subject to the European Court of Justice and that’s part of taking back control of our laws.”

Reporting by Michael Holden. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

