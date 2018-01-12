FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-MoneyGram opens office in Brussels
January 12, 2018 / 9:43 PM / 更新于 2 hours ago

RPT-MoneyGram opens office in Brussels

1 分钟阅读

(Repeats to additional clients. No change in text.)

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc confirmed on Friday that it had opened an office in Brussels and National Bank of Belgium had granted it license as a payment provider.

The uncertainty regarding Britain’s decision to leave the European Union led MoneyGram, whose European headquarters is in London, to look at different options to ensure its business was not disrupted, MoneyGram said.

MoneyGram also said it would remain registered with UK’s financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, and continue operations in Britain.

The Telegraph reported on Thursday that MoneyGram was moving its European headquarters out of London to Brussels. bit.ly/2r0S2gL (Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)

