February 1, 2018 / 10:54 AM / a day ago

Britain demands right to sign new trade deals during Brexit transition

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brexit Secretary David Davis said on Thursday that Britain’s right to sign new trade deals will be one of its main demands in talks with the European Union over the terms of any transition period.

“The primary area for me ... is the question of our right to sign trade deals during the implementation period so we can bring them into force immediately after we leave,” Davis said in parliament. “That is a massive advantage for the United Kingdom to have.”

Reporting By Estelle Shirbon and Andrew MacAskill; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

