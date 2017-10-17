FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS asks London investment bankers: Amsterdam, Madrid or Frankfurt?
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月17日 / 下午5点08分 / 4 天前

UBS asks London investment bankers: Amsterdam, Madrid or Frankfurt?

Anjuli Davies, Joshua Franklin

2 分钟阅读

LONDON/ZURICH, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS asked staff whether they would prefer to relocate to Amsterdam, Madrid or Frankfurt after Britain leaves the European Union in a survey sent to its investment bankers on Tuesday, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Financial service firms need a regulated subsidiary in an EU country to offer products across the bloc, which means some are looking to move jobs out of Britain if it loses access to the European single market.

The Swiss bank said in July it was weighing up whether to move some jobs in London to Frankfurt, Madrid or Amsterdam.

The bank has estimated that it would need to move around 1,000 people from London to the EU to retain full ‘passporting’ rights to sell products and services across the bloc, which would equate to around a quarter of its 5,500 staff currently based in the British capital.

In its voluntary survey of staff sent out on Tuesday the questions asked included: “state your first, second and third choice between Amsterdam, Madrid and Frankfurt on where you’d prefer to relocate after Brexit”.

A spokesman for UBS in London declined to comment on the survey.

Whilst most of the Wall Street banks have now chosen where to base their EU headquarters, UBS is amongst the last of the big banks to decide on a location.

Investment banking boss Andrea Orcel told a conference in September that the preference of staff would be the biggest factor for UBS.

He said by trying to understand where people prefer to move, UBS should be able to reduce employee attrition and the costs of hiring and training, and keep staff happier.

“The key issues are going to be residential and schooling,” he said. “That will be a challenge for any location,” he said.

The world’s biggest wealth manager has also set up a bank in Frankfurt to consolidate most of its European wealth management operations. (Editing by Greg Mahlich)

