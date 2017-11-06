FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Vital that UK's Brexit deal is in U.S. interests, says commerce chief Ross
2017年11月6日 / 下午2点38分 / 1 天前

REFILE-Vital that UK's Brexit deal is in U.S. interests, says commerce chief Ross

1 分钟阅读

(Adds drop word in headline)

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday it was vital that any Brexit deal between Britain and the European Union is in the commercial interests of the United States.

“It is ... important that an eventual Brexit agreement takes into account our commercial interests, and does not hinder development of a closer post-Brexit U.S.-UK relationship by continuing divergent standards and regulations and other protectionist measures,” Ross said in a speech in London. (Reporting by William James and William Schomberg, writing by Andy Bruce; editing by Michael Holden)

