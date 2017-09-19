FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Insurer XL Group to move EU unit to Ireland from Britain
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月19日 / 下午3点30分 / 1 个月前

Insurer XL Group to move EU unit to Ireland from Britain

2 分钟阅读

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Insurer XL Group Ltd said it would move its European Union insurance company, XL Insurance Company SE, from Britain to Ireland in 2018 in response to the country’s decision to leave the bloc.

“Since the referendum announcement we have been clear that our top priority is to provide certainty and consistency of service to our clients and brokers. Moving XL Insurance Company SE to Ireland means we deliver on that commitment,” Chief Executive Officer Mike McGavick said.

The Societas Europaea, or SE, structure, makes it relatively easy for a company to move its headquarters.

XL Group has had insurance operations in Dublin since 1990, and also set up an Irish domiciled reinsurer in 2006, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

XL Group would keep its Catlin Insurance Company and its Lloyd’s of London operations in Britain, the company said.

Insurance Ireland, the representative body for the domestic and international insurance sector in Ireland, welcomed the decision by XL Group. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below