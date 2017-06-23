FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
Whirlpool says working with Britain after Hotpoint fridge freezer sparked London blaze
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月23日 / 上午11点15分 / 1 个月前

Whirlpool says working with Britain after Hotpoint fridge freezer sparked London blaze

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Whirlpool on Friday said it was working with British authorities investigating a deadly blaze in a London tower block after police said one of its Hotpoint fridge freezers sparked the fire.

Whirlpool said it wanted to look at the appliance at the root of the fire which killed dozens last week, and said that any customers who had fridge freezer model number FF175BP or FF175BG should contact the company.

"We are working with the authorities to obtain access to the appliance so that we can assist with the ongoing investigations," the company said in a statement. "Words cannot express our sorrow at this terrible tragedy." (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Martinne Geller; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below