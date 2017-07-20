FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 天内
UK watchdog said funds poorly prepared for Brexit vote turbulence
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月20日 / 上午9点25分 / 16 天内

UK watchdog said funds poorly prepared for Brexit vote turbulence

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Asset managers did not plan properly or have clear procedures for valuing their property funds under stressed market conditions like those in the aftermath of Britain's June 2016 vote to leave the European Union, the UK's markets watchdog said on Thursday.

Several property funds were suspended after the vote as a wave of investors tried to pull their money amid speculation that Brexit would hit commercial property prices.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) examined the sector's responses and published its findings on Thursday.

"In general, authorised fund managers did not adequately plan, or have clear policies and procedures, for valuing their property portfolios under stressed market conditions," the FCA said.

"We found that the use of suspensions, deferrals and other liquidity management tools were effective in preventing market uncertainty from escalating further," the FCA said.

Firms could be clearer in their communications, including to end-customers, following significant market events, it added. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below