UK regulator says four fund firm may have breached competition law
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
2017年11月29日 / 上午10点12分 / 2 天前

UK regulator says four fund firm may have breached competition law

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s markets regulator said on Wednesday four asset management companies might have broken competition law during one or more of two public listings and one share placing.

The Financial Conduct Authority said it had issued a “statement of objections” to Artemis Investment Management, Hargreave Hale, Newton Investment Management and River & Mercantile Asset Management.

A statement of objections gives firms notice that the FCA thinks that they have infringed competition law and gives them a chance to respond. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Kirstin Ridley)

