FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Britain's 'Big Four" grocers all lose market share - Kantar Worldpanel
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月17日 / 上午10点53分 / 4 天前

UPDATE 1-Britain's 'Big Four" grocers all lose market share - Kantar Worldpanel

2 分钟阅读

 (Adds table)
    LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain's "Big Four" supermarkets
all lost market share in the 12 weeks to Oct. 8 despite growing
sales as the march of the discount chains continued, Kantar
Worldpanel said on Tuesday.
    Morrisons was the best performing of the four, with
sales up 2.8 percent, Kantar said, followed by market leader
Tesco up 2.1 percent.
    Sainsbury's sales were up 1.9 percent and Asda 
 saw growth of 1.8 percent, it said.
    Discount chains Aldi and Lidl continued their strong runs,
with sales up 13.4 percent and 16.0 percent respectively.
    Inflation in the period was 3.2 percent, Kantar said.
    
        Market share and sales growth (percent)
                  12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change
                  Oct. 8 2017   Oct. 9 2016   in sales
 Tesco            27.9          28.2          2.1
 Sainsbury's      15.8          16.0          1.9
 Asda             15.4          15.6          1.8
 Morrisons        10.3          10.4          2.8
 Aldi             6.8           6.2           13.4
 Co-operative     6.2           6.5           -2.5
 Lidl             5.2           4.6           16.0
 Waitrose         5.3           5.4           2.3
 Iceland          2.1           2.1           2.6
 Ocado            1.4           1.3           8.7
                                              
 

    

 (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Michael Holden)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below