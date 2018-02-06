FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 9:02 AM / in 21 hours

UPDATE 1-Tesco sales up 2.6 pct, discounters outperform-Kantar Worldpanel

2 分钟阅读

 (Adds table)
    LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Tesco was the top
performer of Britain's four largest supermarket groups over the
past 12 weeks, posting sales growth of 2.6 percent, although all
four again lost market share to discount chains Aldi            
and Lidl. 
    Asda, owned by Walmart, grew sales by 2.2 percent in
the period to Jan. 29, data from research group Kantar
Worldpanel showed, with Morrisons also on 2.2 percent,
while Sainsbury's saw a 1.5 percent rise. 
    Growth at Aldi and Lidl came in at 16.2 percent and 16.3
percent respectively, boosting their respective market shares to
6.9 percent and 5 percent at the cost of the top four players. 
    Healthy eating helped drive the sales growth, Kantar said,
as consumers switched to vegetarian and vegan meals and bought
more spinach, cherries and aubergines. 
    Grocery inflation stood at 3.6 percent for the period,
Kantar said.
    
    Market share and sales growth (percent)
                  12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change
                  Jan. 28.      Jan. 29 2017  in sales
                  2018                        
                                              
 Tesco            27.8 pct      28.1 pct      2.6 pct
 Sainsbury's      16.2 pct      16.5 pct      1.5 pct
 Asda             15.4 pct      15.6 pct      2.2 pct
 Morrisons        10.7 pct      10.9 pct      2.2 pct
 Aldi             6.9 pct       6.2 pct       16.2 pct
 Co-Operative     5.8 pct       6.0 pct       -0.1 pct
 Lidl             5.0 pct       4.5 pct       16.3 pct
 Waitrose         5.2 pct       5.3 pct       1.5 pct
 Iceland          2.3 pct       2.3 pct       1.6 pct
 Ocado            1.3 pct       1.3 pct       7.8 pct 
 Source: Kantar Worldpanel
    

 (Reporting by Sarah Young and James Davey; Editing by Paul
Sandle and Mark Potter)
