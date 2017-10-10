FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain looking at Google, Facebook role in news - PM May's spokesman
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月10日 / 下午3点10分 / 8 天前

Britain looking at Google, Facebook role in news - PM May's spokesman

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Britain is looking at the role of Google and Facebook in the news environment and what their wider responsibilities and legal status should be, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.

“We are looking at the role Google and Facebook play in the news environment,” the spokesman told reporters, saying the work was part of a commitment to produce a digital charter setting out how firms and individuals should behave online. “As part of that work we will look carefully at the roles, responsibility and legal status of the major internet platforms.” (Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper)

