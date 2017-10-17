FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sterling slumps below $1.32 after BoE comments
2017年10月17日 / 上午11点13分 / 4 天内

Sterling slumps below $1.32 after BoE comments

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Sterling accelerated earlier falls to slip below $1.32 for the first time in five days on Tuesday, after comments by Bank of England policymakers were interpreted by markets as broadly dovish.

The British pound fell 0.4 percent on the day to as low as $1.3198, while ten-year benchmark bond yields fell 3 basis points to 1.31 percent, the lowest since Sept. 19.

Britain’s FTSE 100 - whose international focus tends to make it negatively correlated with sterling - rose slightly to a session high, up 0.2 percent.

Members of the Bank of England’s interest-rate-setting committee were speaking to parliament’s Treasury Committee. For highlights, see

Reporting by the London Markets Team; Editing by Jemima Kelly

