FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#世界移动通信大会
#半岛局势
#比特币
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
March 1, 2018 / 9:20 AM / a day ago

UK watchdog says markets fared well in recent volatility

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Markets handled their recent bout of extreme share price volatility without widespread fallout but there is a need to remain vigilant, Britain’s top markets regulator said on Thursday.

Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, said the volatility could have been exacerbated the“herding effect” of several big players closing out leveraged volatility based investment strategies.

Falling share prices were not accompanied by major fallout elsewhere in markets, he said. The system stabilised and the episode was short-lived.

“There are, however, already some indications that short volatility positions are beginning to be re-established,” Bailey said in a speech.

Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below