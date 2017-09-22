FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sterling slips on report UK PM to suggest early Brexit
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月22日 / 下午1点30分 / 1 个月前

Sterling slips on report UK PM to suggest early Brexit

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Sterling slipped 0.3 cents against the dollar on Friday as investors awaited a key speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May, after the Telegraph newspaper reported that she would raise the possibility of Britain leaving the EU before March 2019.

Sterling dipped to as low as $1.3550, down from around $1.3580, leaving it down 0.2 percent on the day.

The FTSE 100 rose as sterling fell, last up 0.2 percent, while mid-caps hit a session high, up 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Jemima Kelly, Ritvik Carvalho and Helen Reid; Editing by Nigel Stephenson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below