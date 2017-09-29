FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK nuclear authority gives notice to end CFP's Magnox decommissioning contract
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月29日 / 早上6点56分 / 19 天前

UK nuclear authority gives notice to end CFP's Magnox decommissioning contract

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) has given a notice of termination to Cavendish Fluor Partnership (CFP) for its management and decommissioning of the country’s 12 Magnox nuclear power reactors and research sites, it said on Friday.

The termination notice was effective from Sept. 1 and allows for a 24-month notice period, ending CFP’s contract on Aug. 31, 2019.

CFP - a joint venture between British firm Cavendish Nuclear, a subsidiary of Babcock International, and U.S. company Fluor Inc. - was awarded the contract in 2014.

But earlier this year the government said there was a “mismatch” between the work specified in the contract and the work that actually needed to be done.

The 12 Magnox sites include the Wylfa nuclear plant in Wales, which closed in 2015, the Dungeness A plant in Kent, which stopped generating power in 2006, and the Hinkley Point A plant in Somerset, which closed in 2000.

Together with the Calder Hall reactor in Sellafield, they were Britain’s first generation of nuclear power plants.

“NDA and CFP have reached agreement on the work to be performed on the sites during the contract’s remaining two years, as well as the arrangements and agreed state in which CFP will leave the sites at the end of the contract,” the NDA said in a statement on Friday.

“The NDA continues to believe that this is the best course of action for the taxpayer, removing the legal risk and ensuring the continued safe, secure operations of the sites,” it added.

No details were immediately available on who will be awarded the contract after CFP. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below