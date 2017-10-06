FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British PM May says to meet business leaders on Monday in Downing Street
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月6日 / 上午11点09分 / 12 天前

British PM May says to meet business leaders on Monday in Downing Street

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet business leaders next week to discuss Britain’s departure from the European Union, her office said on Friday, after a former party chairman said there was a plot to topple her.

A quarterly meeting with businesses including HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Vodafone and WPP to discuss Brexit will go ahead on Monday as usual, a spokeswoman for May’s office said.

“The Business Advisory Council is an important part of our preparations for leaving the EU – allowing us to seek the views of experienced business leaders and to share with them the government’s vision for a successful Brexit,” May said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below