FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
British PM May confident of securing support for "broad" agenda
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月21日 / 中午11点52分 / 1 个月前

British PM May confident of securing support for "broad" agenda

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Britain's government presented a "broad programme" on Wednesday and is confident that parliament will support it, a spokesman for Theresa May said, in a clear nod to the watered down agenda presented by a weakened prime minister.

"This is a broad programme for government that we've put forward, we think it's good programme for government, we think its a programme ... that the whole house can get behind," the spokesman said.

"The prime minister has also said that the election did not deliver the result that we had hoped for and that we will reflect on the reasons for that, and will govern with humility in the national interest and I think you can see that reflected in what we've put forward today."

The spokesman said some policies were not mentioned in the Queen's speech, including the expansion of the Heathrow airport and measures on corporate government, but the government remained committed to such policies. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Alistair Smout)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below