2 个月内
Northern Ireland's DUP wants to see devolved government restored
2017年6月13日 / 下午2点46分

Northern Ireland's DUP wants to see devolved government restored

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which is being courted by Prime Minister Theresa May to give her support in parliament and save her premiership, is working to restore devolved government in the province, its deputy leader said.

"We hope of course for the restoration as soon as possible of our locally devolved assembly and executive in Northern Ireland, where everybody can play a part in the government of Northern Ireland," Nigel Dodds told lawmakers on Tuesday. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Michael Holden)

