UK must act to stop energy companies overcharging loyal customers - minister
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月5日 / 早上6点56分 / 13 天前

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The British government has a duty to act to stop energy companies taking advantage of their loyal customers by overcharging them, business minister Greg Clark said on Thursday.

He was speaking after the government announced an energy price cap policy that was strongly criticised by energy firms whose share prices fell on the news.

“A lot of people see themselves as loyal customers and because the companies know that they’re loyal ... they are overcharging them,” Clark told Sky News.

”Faced with that evidence, I think you’ve got a duty to act. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Kate Holton)

