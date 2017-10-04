FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain to impose price caps on domestic energy prices -PM May
2017年10月4日

Britain to impose price caps on domestic energy prices -PM May

1 分钟阅读

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 4 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she would impose a price cap on the domestic energy market.

“While we are in favour of free markets we will always take action to fix them when they are broken, we will always take on monopolies and vested interests when they are holding people back,” May told the Conservative Party’s annual conference.

“One of the greatest examples in Britain today is the broken energy market,” she said, adding that a price cap would help end “rip-off energy prices.” (Reporting by William James and Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

