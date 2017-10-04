FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain to spend 2 bln stg more on affordable housing - PM May
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月4日 / 上午11点08分 / 14 天前

Britain to spend 2 bln stg more on affordable housing - PM May

1 分钟阅读

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 4 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday the government would spend an additional two billion pounds ($2.7 billion) to create a new generation of affordable housing and help fix what she said was a broken market.

“We will encourage councils as well as housing associations to bid for this money and provide certainty over future rent levels,” she will tell the Conservative Party’s annual conference, according to a copy of her speech.

“A new generation of council houses to help fix our broken housing market,” she will say. ($1 = 0.7528 pounds) (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and William James; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

