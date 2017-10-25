FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM May says will continue fight against US tariffs on Bombardier CSeries planes
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
2017年10月25日 / 中午12点01分 / 更新于 14 小时前

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would continue to fight against a decision by the United States to impose tariffs on Bombardier’s CSeries planes after a competition complaint by Boeing

“I am very happy to give that commitment,” May said in parliament on Wednesday after she was asked by a lawmaker if she would continue to work to ensure the threat of tariffs on the CSeries is removed. (Reporting by William James, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
