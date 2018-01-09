FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's May believes she has right government team after reshuffle - spokesman
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
即时观点：中国12月CPI小涨PPI涨幅续回落 通胀温和料难扰动货币政策
即时观点：中国12月CPI小涨PPI涨幅续回落 通胀温和料难扰动货币政策
2018年全球经济增速料加快至3.1% 受新兴经济体带动--世行
2018年全球经济增速料加快至3.1% 受新兴经济体带动--世行
January 9, 2018 / 12:38 PM / a day ago

UK's May believes she has right government team after reshuffle - spokesman

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May believes she has the right government team to tackle the challenges Britain faces, her spokesman said on Tuesday, dismissing criticism that a reshuffle of her top team was shambolic.

“I think what the reshuffle is about, is getting in place the right team to tackle the challenges the country faces. Whether that be on housing, on improving school standards, on the NHS (health service), she believes that she’s got the right team in place to do that,” her spokesman told reporters. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

