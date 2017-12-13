UK PM May says RBS branch closures are a commercial matter for the bank

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said that branch closures announced by the Royal Bank of Scotland were a commercial matter for the bank, after she was asked to intervene to halt the closures.

Scottish National Party leader at Westminster Ian Blackford asked May to tell RBS Chief Executive Ross McEwan not to carry through his plan to close 259 branches of the RBS and NatWest.

“The decision to open and close branches is a commercial decision taken by the banks without intervention from the government,” May said in parliament on Wednesday.

“But we do recognise the impact this has on communities and the Secretary of State for Scotland has raised concerns .... with RBS.” (Writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)