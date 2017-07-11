FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 天前
Uber says it will improve conditions for UK drivers
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月11日 / 中午11点54分 / 25 天前

Uber says it will improve conditions for UK drivers

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Taxi app Uber said it will be improving an offer to drivers and would welcome greater legal clarity about different types of employment in Britain, in response to a government review into the gig economy published on Tuesday.

The review calls for a new category of worker called a "dependent contractor" meaning that those Britons working for companies such as Uber and Deliveroo would receive more benefits.

Uber, which operates in a sector which thrives off self-employed people working simultaneously for different employers without fixed contracts, said its drivers already earned on average more than the living wage of 7.50 pounds ($9.68) an hour but it would go further.

"We know drivers want more security too which is why we’re already investing in discounted illness and injury cover, and will be introducing further improvements soon," said Andrew Byrne, Head of Policy for Uber in the UK.

"We would welcome greater clarity in the law over different types of employment status," he said. ($1 = 0.7747 pounds) (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below