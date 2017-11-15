PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 15

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Bankers working on the float of Cabot Credit Management (IPO-CAB.L) have yet to sell all the shares in the business, despite offering them well below its mooted 1 billion pounds ($1.32 billion) market value. bit.ly/2jru4YX

* British bankers and lawyers should be able to offer their services freely across the European Union as they do today after Brexit, David Davis has said. bit.ly/2jq6TxV

The Guardian

* Big increases in the price of fish, fats and vegetables have driven food price inflation in Britain to the highest level in more than four years. New data from the Office for National Statistics shows food prices last month were up by 4.2 percent on 12 months earlier. bit.ly/2jrkBAG

* Deliveroo won the right not to give its couriers the minimum wage or holiday pay on Tuesday, dealing a blow to campaigners for workers' rights in the gig economy. bit.ly/2jrPl4w

The Telegraph

* Zurich Insurance Group has become the latest insurance giant to cut ties with coal-intensive businesses, bringing the amount insurers have pulled from these companies to around 20 billion pounds in just two years. bit.ly/2jsw8zO

* UK business leaders would prefer to stick with EU rules on goods and services in order to preserve their current trading relationships, according to a survey of more than 900 members of the Institute of Directors. bit.ly/2js7GyC

Sky News

* Labour is seeking to increase the pressure on ministers over a $2 billion loan guarantee to Saudi Arabian Oil Co IPO-ARMO.SE as it weighs a London flotation that would become the biggest stock market listing in history. bit.ly/2jrCCio

* Coca-Cola has been accused by Health watchdog Public Health England of undermining efforts to cut childhood obesity by targeting children in the poorest parts of the country with its Christmas truck promotional tour. bit.ly/2jpV1vX

The Independent

* London will remain an important global financial hub after Brexit, according to billionaire businessman and former New York City Mayor, Michael Bloomberg. ind.pn/2jumxIV

* Aldi and Lidl have pulled several products from their shelves, with customers urged to return them immediately. ind.pn/2jpWEK5 ($1 = 0.7602 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney)