PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 19

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has issued its second sales warning this year and unveiled plans for another corporate shake-up. bit.ly/2yUhisp

- The board of Revolution Bars Group Plc on Wednesday announced the abrupt exit of its Chief Executive Mark McQuater. bit.ly/2ySxEle

The Guardian

- UK chancellor has asked UK enforcement agencies to look into whether British banking groups HSBC Holdings Plc and Standard Chartered are linked to South Africa's corruption inquiry into alleged ties between the wealthy Gupta family and President Jacob Zuma. bit.ly/2yTxutQ

- European Union leaders at a crunch summit dinner are set to rebuff Theresa May's appeal for trade talks in the Brexit negotiations because they fear that the prime minister's domestic weakness will leave her unable to make vital concessions on Britain's divorce bill. bit.ly/2yTxsCe

The Telegraph

- Richard Hill, acting for 6,000 shareholders suing Lloyds Banking Group Plc for 600 million pounds ($792.42 million), said in court that Lloyds "mugged" shareholders by withholding vital information about the "catastrophic" financial state of HBOS, prior to its takeover during the financial crisis. bit.ly/2yT1xBS

- Hearst, the magazine giant behind titles including Elle, Cosmopolitan and Good Housekeeping, has agreed to buy a raft of titles from Rodale, as print advertising revenue continues to be squeezed in the industry. bit.ly/2yT1tC8

Sky News

- Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is in talks to offload its long-held stake in Euroclear, a financial markets infrastructure group that plays a central role in settling hundreds of trillions of euros-worth of trades. bit.ly/2yU4QsG

- A battle for control of the publisher of The Scotsman and i newspapers will be ignited this week when a top shareholder unveils a plan to unseat the majority of its board - including its chief executive and finance director, Sky News reported. bit.ly/2yUhacs

The Independent

- Real wages across the UK declined for a sixth consecutive month. Data showed that basic wage growth was 2.1 percent during the three months to the end of August, marginally higher than the 2 percent pencilled in by analysts, but well below inflation. ind.pn/2ySSjpf

- Domino's Pizza Inc has called for the National Curriculum to develop leadership skills in young people because of fears that Brexit could leave the company short of international workers. ind.pn/2yT2F8u