PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 13

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Lloyds Banking Group aims to raise the proportion of black, Asian and ethnic minority staff to 8 percent of its senior managers by 2020. bit.ly/2CfxyRS

* The Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority each issued papers aimed at forcing firms into improving procedures to guard against computer-driven crashes and market abuse. bit.ly/2Ch4MjL

The Guardian

* A confidential report into Royal Bank of Scotland is set to be published by MPs after it was widely leaked, revealing details of the bank's treatment of nearly 6,000 struggling small businesses in the aftermath of the 2008 banking crash. bit.ly/2CfBvpO

* Transport for London (TfL) has insisted it is not facing a financial crisis despite planning for a near 1 billion pounds ($1.38 billion) deficit next year after a surprise fall in passenger numbers. bit.ly/2CfJx21

The Telegraph

* Barclays has been slapped with a further charge of fraud by UK regulators over its 11.8 billion pounds emergency cash call in the teeth of the financial crisis, putting its banking licences in several countries on the line. bit.ly/2CfSjwK

* Twenty-First Century Fox has offered to guarantee the editorial independence of Sky News as it looks to convince regulators it is a fit owner of the Sky Plc. bit.ly/2CfV2X0

Sky News

* Victrex will be named on a new public register days after Andrew Dougal quit over his links to Carillion , according to Sky News. bit.ly/2Cjelio

* The world's second largest advertiser, Unilever, is set to make a stand over online safety and pledge not to invest in any platforms which "create divisions in society". bit.ly/2CeZAgo

The Independent

* Britain's "broken" energy market must be fixed by introducing an energy price cap before next winter to stop loyal customers being ripped off by suppliers, MPs said on Tuesday. ind.pn/2CfLM5r

* More than a quarter of university students are currently running or plan to run a business while studying, new research shows. The study, conducted by a division of Santander dedicated to funding small businesses and students, found that the young entrepreneurs have an average turnover of 11,408 pounds per annum. ind.pn/2CgKGGi