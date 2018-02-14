PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 14

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Britain's statistics agency, the ONS, said it was changing its schedule for the release of labour market data to give lawmakers more time to understand the politically sensitive jobs figures ahead of parliamentary sessions when lawmakers can question ministers. bit.ly/2EqjLOl

* British inflation unexpectedly held close to its highest level in nearly six years in January, increasing the chance of another rise in interest rates within months. bit.ly/2EqxK6P

The Guardian

* Low-cost airline Norwegian is planning further expansion of its long-haul flight network with London Gatwick as its major global base, and more routes to Latin America and Asia. bit.ly/2EoCTMw

* British lawmakers have accused the "big four" accountancy firms of "feasting on what was soon to become a carcass" as it emerged they banked 72 million pounds ($100 million) for work linked to collapsed government contractor Carillion in the years leading up to its financial failure. bit.ly/2Et5HDO

The Telegraph

* The funding crisis in the NHS has led to cutbacks on vital clinical trials conducted with drug companies on new medicines, according to a report in research policy magazine Research Fortnight. bit.ly/2Epoa3V

* Crusader Resources, which is listed in Australia, wants to raise up to 11 million pounds by floating in London. bit.ly/2EoXuAh

Sky News

* Therium Capital Management, a specialist litigation funder, has agreed to back the ‎claim of hundreds of sub-postmasters for a class action lawsuit against the state-owned Post Office following an IT fiasco which left them accused of false accounting or theft. bit.ly/2EpCF7Z

* Network Rail is planning to deliver a 15 percent reduction in delayed trains under a 47 billion pound five-year plan, but has made no fresh promises of major projects. bit.ly/2Ep7E41

The Independent

* London's regulators are unprepared for the introduction of autonomous vehicles, delivery by drone and demand-responsive buses, the transport committee of the London Assembly said in a report. ind.pn/2ErQxih

* Reusing food packaging, like recycling paper cups, is one of the most effective steps towards a more sustainable future, the chief executive of Carlsberg said. ind.pn/2EmLE9U