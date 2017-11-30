FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- British Business - November 30
2017年11月30日 / 凌晨1点13分 / 1 天前

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - November 30

3 分钟阅读

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Britain is close to a deal over the Northern Ireland border, after British officials made proposals this week to avoid a "hard border" in Ireland. bit.ly/2AJ89Ur

- Millions of iPhone users could be in line for compensation after the launch of a mass legal claim against Google for illegally harvesting personal data from Apple handsets. bit.ly/2zAwAiq

The Guardian

- U.S. President Donald Trump retweeted a handful of anti-Muslim videos posted by the deputy leader of a British far-right group, prompting a rare condemnation of Trump by Prime Minister Theresa May, whose official spokesperson called Trump's actions wrong. bit.ly/2AjuTr1

- Uber Technologies Inc has admitted that 2.7 million people in the UK were affected by a 2016 security breach that compromised customers' information, including names, email addresses and mobile phone numbers. bit.ly/2j3ypyf

The Telegraph

- The London Stock Exchange has launched an attack on one of its biggest investors in a row that has resulted in boss Xavier Rolet leaving "with immediate effect", a year earlier than planned. bit.ly/2nfgER3

- German engineering company Siemens AG is to float its medical business in Frankfurt in what is set to be the country's largest public offering in a generation. bit.ly/2jxZ3ib

Sky News

- Sky News has learnt that UK Asset Resolution will announce that it has kicked off the process to offload the Bradford and Bingley mortgages, more than six months after bankers were hired to prepare the process. bit.ly/2j2UDAy

- Lloyds Banking Group Plc said it would close 49 of its 1,843 branches under the Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Lloyds brands, with 99 staff losing their jobs. bit.ly/2zCz403

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

