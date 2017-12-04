FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 4
2017年12月4日 / 凌晨1点44分 / 1 天前

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 4

3 分钟阅读

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Toys r Us is poised to enter a company voluntary arrangement, which will leave up to a third of its 105 British shops facing closure and about 800 staff out of work. bit.ly/2jckaYa

- Heathrow will not be able to expand to its promised 740,000 flights a year because of safety flaws involving its third runway, according to a report by the engineering consultancy Ebeni. bit.ly/2jcwojz

The Guardian

- Hundreds of thousands of UK children and older people have been plunged into poverty in the past four years, according to an analysis by Joseph Rowntree Foundation. bit.ly/2jacNQS

- Ministers are expected to back the first generation of small nuclear power stations in Britain with tens of millions of pounds this week, in an attempt to give the UK a competitive edge on the technology and provide a new source of clean power. bit.ly/2je93xY

The Telegraph

- Facebook has opened a new office in London and has pledged to hire 800 new staff in the UK over the next year. bit.ly/2jcfSzX

- Rio Tinto has named former Anglo American executive Simon Thompson as its new chairman. bit.ly/2jb0K5S

Sky News

- Financial Reporting Council (FRC) will publish a consultation on revisions to the UK corporate governance code, which will include giving remuneration committees a formal responsibility to demonstrate the alignment between boardroom and workforce pay. bit.ly/2je8Meq

- Vodafone has told Deloitte, EY and K‎PMG in the last few weeks that it may ditch PricewaterhouseCoopers audit contract because of the 2014 collapse of Phones 4U. bit.ly/2jcjxhg

The Independent

- MPs have raised serious concerns about the post-Brexit regulation of the pharmaceuticals sector, warning that the UK's departure from the EU could make Britain a less desirable place for investment and development. ind.pn/2jbsXJC

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom Editing by Sandra Maler

