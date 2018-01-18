PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 18

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Britain's engineering company GKN Plc, has come under hostile takeover attack from the Melrose Industries Plc , the London-quoted acquisitive conglomerate. bit.ly/2Dchn99

- Societe Generale has been ordered to hand back a 2.2 billion euro ($2.68 billion) tax credit that the bank obtained after a trading scandal. It said it would fight the tax office in the courts to keep the money. bit.ly/2DgJrZ0

The Guardian

- Taxpayers will be forced to hand over nearly 200 billion pounds ($276.60 billion) to contractors under private finance deals for at least 25 years, according to a report by Whitehall's spending watchdog. bit.ly/2Dh8zyL

- Marks & Spencer Group Plc is closing its London distribution centre, putting 380 jobs at risk, after disappointing Christmas trading figures. bit.ly/2Dh8Fq7

The Telegraph

- Apple Inc said it will bring hundreds of billions of overseas dollars back to the United States, pay about $38 billion in taxes on the money and spend tens of billions on domestic jobs, manufacturing and data centers in the coming years. bit.ly/2DhOCIj

- Informa Plc investors balked at the price the company plans to pay for rival trade show organiser UBM Plc amid skepticism over the cost savings and cross-selling benefits the long-rumoured merger will bring. bit.ly/2DgJWCm

Sky News

- Carillion Plc director Andrew Dougal who chaired its audit committee for six years is under mounting pressure to quit‎ the board of the listed polymer manufacturer Victrex Plc . bit.ly/2Dfy7fV

- Deutsche Bank AG plans to move hundreds of staff out of London as a result of Brexit rather than the thousands first feared, a senior executive has said. bit.ly/2DgKbxg

The Independent

- Theresa May is expected to agree to accept more child refugees stranded in Calais and will spend 44.5 million pounds ($61.54 million) to boost security at the French port, when she hosts Emmanuel Macron at a UK-France summit. ind.pn/2mJvsns