6 天前
PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 8
2017年8月8日 / 凌晨12点01分 / 6 天前

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 8

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The booming jobs market shows no signs of abating, according to figures from recruitment agencies that show the fastest rise in jobs placements for more than two years. bit.ly/2vgeWPN

Investors in Paddy Power Betfair Plc were nursing heavy losses yesterday after the FTSE 100 gambling operator surprised the market by announcing the resignation of its chief executive. bit.ly/2vJgfKf

The Guardian

Companies will no longer be able to pay employees their salaries in gold bullion in the first use of a new law designed to combat "morally repugnant" tax avoidance schemes. bit.ly/2fmsyVX

Hopes of a breakthrough for householders trapped in the leasehold scandal are rising after a major developer agreed to buy back some freeholds and axe ground rent clauses. bit.ly/2uiIRpq

The Telegraph

Global Blue, the tax refund payment firm, is paving the way for a 4-billion-euro ($4.72 billion) flotation at the turn of the year, possibly in London. bit.ly/2uALNN9

The government has given the green light to a major offshore wind farm which could prove to be the cheapest yet in UK waters. bit.ly/2hE16U7

Sky News

An investment vehicle set up by two scions of the billionaire Wal-Mart Stores Inc dynasty will this week emerge as the victor of a 200-million-pound ($260.70 million)race to buy Rapha, the British maker of upmarket cycling gear. bit.ly/2vdRogh

Video-streaming business Netflix Inc has announced its first acquisition -- Millarworld, a Scottish comic book company. bit.ly/2fn35M4

The Independent

Average UK house prices are rising at their weakest annual pace since 2013 as the British public feels the squeeze on the wallets from a spike in inflation in the wake of the Brexit vote, according to the latest report from Halifax. ind.pn/2ug1tpX

Large gaps in income and living standards between different ethnic groups persist in UK, according to the think tank Resolution Foundation. ind.pn/2ui88nB

$1 = 0.8475 euros $1 = 0.7672 pounds Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler

