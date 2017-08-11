PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 11

3 分钟阅读
Aug 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Prudential Plc will combine its UK insurance operation with the fund manager M&G in a move that could lead to the break-up of the insurer. bit.ly/2uu04jF
Dong Energy hopes to secure subsidies within weeks to build what could be the world's biggest offshore wind farm off the coast of Yorkshire. bit.ly/2fx5ovY
The Guardian
Thousands of Asda Stores Ltd workers are facing redundancy or a dramatic cut in their working hours as Britain's third-largest supermarket chain looks to cut costs. bit.ly/2hPfn0i
Four supermarkets have withdrawn products from their shelves as it emerged that 700,000 eggs from Dutch farms implicated in a contamination scare had been distributed in Britain. bit.ly/2hNxxjc
The Telegraph
Challenger bank Aldermore Group Plc saw its profits shoot up in the first half as demand for fresh funding increased among Britain's homeowners, landlords and small businesses. bit.ly/2vTYsQw
Manx Telecom Plc announced Danny Bakhshi had been suspended "on a precautionary basis pending investigations being carried out" and that the charge was unrelated to his professional role. bit.ly/2vJSIs3
Sky News
Sabre, a car insurer whose brands include Go Girl and Insure2Drive has picked bankers to steer it onto the London stock market. bit.ly/2vrJxKm
Lego has announced it is replacing its chief executive just eight months after he took up the role. bit.ly/2uuUBFo
The Independent
Wal-Mart Stores Inc has apologised for a sign in one of its stores that appeared to market guns as items for school children. ind.pn/2usllX2
According to a survey, carried about by international recruiter Hired, the majority of respondents working in the U.S. tech industry said they were dissuaded from relocating to the UK since Brexit had made the country a less desirable place to live. ind.pn/2urDmc7 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)