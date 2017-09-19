FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 20
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月19日 / 晚上11点26分 / 1 个月前

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 20

3 分钟阅读

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

BHP Billiton is rethinking its membership of Australia's leading mining organisation over differences on climate change. The company committed on Tuesday to publishing a review of its membership of trade associations and explicitly disclosing where there were "material differences" in their positions. (bit.ly/2fxp1kD)

The head of the Treasury select committee has demanded a "full explanation" from the accounting watchdog for its decision to drop an investigation into KPMG's role as auditor of HBOS. (bit.ly/2fzkpe5)

The Guardian

Yoko Ono Lennon has stepped in to rescue the name of her husband from fizzy pop reinvention, taking legal action to halt the sale of a lemonade called John Lemon. The Polish company which sells the beverage has agreed to change its name to On Lemon after legal letters were sent by Ono Lennon's lawyers to the parent company and its distributors across Europe. (bit.ly/2fz1Wy8)

One of Lloyd's of London's largest insurance syndicates is to move its European headquarters to Dublin because of Brexit, Ireland's prime minister has announced. XL Group Ltd, which operates the XL Catlin brand, chose the Irish capital as its preferred location for its principal EU insurance company subject to regulatory approval, said the Irish Industrial Development Authority. (bit.ly/2fz4kVI)

The Telegraph

German dairy business Müller is defying worries about Brexit's impact by revealing plans for 100 million pounds ($135.15 million) of investment in its UK business. (bit.ly/2fz0Kux)

French oil company Total SA is in talks with Alphabet's Google Inc and Microsoft Corp to help develop bespoke artificial intelligence in the energy sector's race to tap digital technologies. (bit.ly/2fyfud9)

Sky News

Chinese insurer Ping An Insurance and consulting firm Oliver Wyman are buying stakes in 10X Future Technologies, the financial technology start-up founded by former Barclays chief Antony Jenkins. (bit.ly/2fxH0Yf)

Wyevale Garden Centres, which is owned by Guy Hands' Terra Firma Capital Partners has struck a 100 million pound debt deal with Hayfin, a specialist lender. (bit.ly/2fyChWr)

$1 = 0.7399 pounds Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below