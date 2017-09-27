PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 27

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The finance director of Northgate Plc has been sacked after he was convicted of assault. Northgate said in a statement that Paddy Gallagher, 54, had been "summarily dismissed due to his conviction for the summary offence of common assault." bit.ly/2wV0r3j

The ousted boss of Airbus UK has landed at British aerospace company Cobham Plc. Paul Kahn was forced out of the Franco-German planemaker in the summer after less than three years in the job in a barely disguised falling out over Brexit and the future of Airbus's substantial interests in the United Kingdom. bit.ly/2fqVtoD

The Guardian

The former boss and chief operating officer of Afren, a London-listed oil and gas exploration business, are to be charged with criminal offences in relation to an alleged 45 million euros ($53.05 million) fraud that led to the collapse of the 2 billion euro company. bit.ly/2wka3Vw

The chief executive of embattled credit agency Equifax Inc announced his retirement on Tuesday, in the wake of a massive data breach that exposed the personal information of 143 million people. bit.ly/2huDVvX

The Telegraph

British Steel has emerged from UK's steel crisis with its first international acquisition, less than 18 months after Tata Steel abandoned the troubled business. bit.ly/2xuXuux

Uber Technologies Inc is looking to hire a UK chairman, just a week after being stripped of its licence to operate in London and as arch-rival Lyft eyes a move into the market. bit.ly/2xKyhMs

Sky News

Thousands of jobs could be at risk in Northern Ireland after a U.S. adjudication against the aircraft manufacturer Bombardier Inc. bit.ly/2fPvlV1

Sky News has learnt that a committee established by the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association will follow up an earlier report by warning that the current system with thousands of smaller defined benefit schemes operating independently is "placing the retirement savings of millions...at risk". bit.ly/2wj9OKE

The Independent

A London-based female Uber driver has issued sex discrimination proceedings against the ride-sharing company Uber Technologies Inc, claiming it unfairly disadvantages women who work for the group. ind.pn/2wSE5E7

Dyson has confirmed it will launch a battery-powered electric car in 2020. The vacuum cleaner company, which will spend 2 billion euros on the project, says its vehicles will be "radical and different". ind.pn/2wjePCJ