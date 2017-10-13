PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 13

OCT 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- More high street banks and building societies intend to curb their supply of credit to consumers over the next three months than at any time since the collapse of Lehman Brothers, according to the Bank of England. bit.ly/2i91RW9

- HSBC Holding Plc has appointed a long-serving executive John Flint as chief executive, less than two weeks after Mark Tucker took over as chairman of HSBC. bit.ly/2yksRaH

The Guardian

- Christine Lagarde, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund , has said it is unimaginable that Britain would leave the EU without a deal in March 2019, as she called for faster progress in the slow-moving Brexit talks. bit.ly/2xBGUFl

- The energy bills of 11 million households will be capped for as long as five years under legislation put forward by government, which the Conservatives have claimed could save people up to 100 pounds ($132.66) a year. bit.ly/2g6UqKR

The Telegraph

- Royal Mail Plc has won a High Court injunction preventing next week's planned 48-hour strike by postal workers. bit.ly/2g7husC

- Treasury committee chair Nicky Morgan has threatened to use parliamentary powers to force the disclosure of a report into the conduct of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc's controversial business restructuring arm. bit.ly/2i92bUR

Sky News

- The second-largest investor in Johnston Press Plc, the owner of The Scotsman and i newspapers, will next week ignite a battle for control of its board by demanding a shareholder meeting to oust its chairman. bit.ly/2ykwLAj

- Shareholders of Sky Plc, the owner of Sky News, have voted to reappoint James Murdoch as chairman of Europe's largest pay-TV broadcaster. bit.ly/2zjKCWc

The Independent

- Business leaders and financial analysts have issued a fresh slew of warnings about the state of Brexit negotiations, after the European Commission's chief negotiator spoke of a "disturbing deadlock", sending the pound lower. ind.pn/2xC7hji

- The UK Government announced on Thursday that it would invest 900 million pounds in renewables and nuclear to meet a 2050 emissions reduction target. ind.pn/2yj2pOI